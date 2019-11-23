Police investigating shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on the 3400 block of Richmont Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to call of a shooting around noon at the 3400 block of Richmont Road. Once police arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound from a gunshot.
Victim was transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects. LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
