Police investigating shooting in southwest Louisville

Police investigating shooting in southwest Louisville
Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on the 3400 block of Richmont Road on Saturday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 23, 2019 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 4:10 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on the 3400 block of Richmont Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to call of a shooting around noon at the 3400 block of Richmont Road. Once police arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound from a gunshot.

Victim was transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects. LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.