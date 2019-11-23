Rare Picasso artwork arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was something exciting happening in Louisville while many were probably sleeping. A shipment of priceless artworks by Picasso, one of the most famous artists of the 20th century, arrived on a UPS 747 from Europe Friday night.
UPS is providing round-trip air transportation from France to Louisville for the works featured in the exhibition. The first part of this journey was recently completed, with the works arriving at UPS’s Louisville hub from Cologne, Germany. UPS and KMAC employees were both on hand to meet the plane on arrival.
‘Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville’, running from December 14, 2019 through March 22, 2020, will bring together approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper created by Pablo Picasso between 1931 and 1956. These works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France. The exhibition is one that has never before been seen outside of Europe.
"It started with the relationship with two curators of two museums and it was completed with the transportation that we are witnessing tonight," Executive Director of KMAC Museum Aldy Milliken said. "There is no way this would have happened in any other city."
"It's been all hands on deck for this project as security has been with us every step of the way to make sure these priceless pieces of art make it to their final destination," UPS Spokesperson Becca Hunnicutt said.
UPS provided the shipping for the exhibition and is the title sponsor for the show. The KMAC Museum which is located in downtown Louisville on Museum Row.
For ticket information on the exhibit, visit the KMAC Museum’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.