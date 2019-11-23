String of thefts reported from vehicles in St. Matthews

St Matthews Police say they're investigating a recent string of car burglaries. (Source: WBRC)
By Makayla Ballman | November 22, 2019 at 8:45 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 8:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police have issued a warning for anyone in the city to lock their vehicles after a string of thefts.

According to a Facebook post, the thefts are happening in the overnight hours.

Police also suggest that citizens take anything that may be considered valuable out of the vehicles, especially firearms.

Anyone who knows anything about the vehicle thefts is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at (502) 893-9000.

The St. Matthews Police Department is aware of the ongoing problem of thefts from vehicles throughout our community,...

Posted by St Matthews Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

