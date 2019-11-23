String of thefts reported from vehicles in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police have issued a warning for anyone in the city to lock their vehicles after a string of thefts.
According to a Facebook post, the thefts are happening in the overnight hours.
Police also suggest that citizens take anything that may be considered valuable out of the vehicles, especially firearms.
Anyone who knows anything about the vehicle thefts is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at (502) 893-9000.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.