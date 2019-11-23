13th annual Benefit for the Backside held on Millionaire’s Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a Benefit for the Backside Friday on Millionaire’s Row at Churchill Downs.
The 13th annual event was filled with racing and philanthropy to raise money for the Backside Learning Center.
The Backside Learning Center is an educational resource offered at no cost to backside workers and equine families.
“We're focused on education,” Gretchen Hunt with Backside Learning Center said. “We have ESL classes, we have tutoring, we have conversation partners for folks who want to build community and practice Spanish with our students. We also have critical programs that support their whole family. So, we have after school programs, college readiness and tutoring also for youth from ages two to 18.”
The Benefit for the Backside fundraiser is the center’s largest benefit each year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.