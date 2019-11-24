Celebrate the season with Mitch McConnell wrapping paper

November 24, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small donation to Senator Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign can gain someone a unique gift for the holidays.

Team Mitch, the senator’s reelection committee, is offering Mitch McConnell gift wrapping paper with a donation of $25 or more. The paper is adorned with McConnell’s face sporting a Santa hat and a festive bow.

Senator McConnell is in a closely watched senate race with Democratic opponent Amy McGrath.

