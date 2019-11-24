FORECAST: Sunshine, warmer temperatures return to start the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease early this morning leaving plenty of sunshine to enjoy for our Sunday. Southwesterly winds and today’s sun will push temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50°.
Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.
Monday features mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°. Clouds increase late Monday night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
A front brings showers to the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Yet another front looks to bring even more rain late Thanksgiving into Black Friday.
