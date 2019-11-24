The Gramercy: Popular event venue closes doors with weddings still on the books

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you get engaged, a lot goes into planning that special day. Finding that perfect venue is almost as important as finding the perfect dress.
But many couples got a call that they weren’t expecting, that their wedding venue will no longer be available.
The Gramercy off South 3rd Street, announced on its website that it is abruptly closing. The reason, Gramercy owners cited, is that they found out the property they have been leasing is not up to city code.
WAVE 3 News on Monday talked to a Gramercy representative in a telephone interview. The representative said making the decision to close is heartbreaking for the business, but it is doing what it can to make it right for the 39 clients who trusted them with their most important day.
Two of those clients are Emily and Hunter French. If you look at their wedding photos, it looks like a real-life fairy tale. They got married just Saturday. Four days before their wedding, they got a phone call that the venue they fell in love with was suddenly closing.
“Initially I was absolutely devastated,” Emily French said. “Then I was panicked, ‘Where are we going? What are we going to do?’”
“She calls me bawling on the phone and I instantly go into panic mode,” Hunter French said.
The owners of the Gramercy said they had to make the tough decision to close on Nov. 17. They’ve been leasing the space since October 2015, in the 620 Building, and say the previous owners of the building told them the space was properly permitted.
Turns out it wasn’t. They didn’t find out until the building was recently rezoned by the current owner and couldn’t operate until it met the proper standards.
Bringing the space up to code would require the property owner to invest a significant amount of money and an undetermined amount of time.
Time wasn’t on the French’s side, and the Gramercy said it couldn’t jeopardize its clients. The Gramercy made arrangements and moved the French wedding to their other event space in Jeffersonville, the Refinery.
Emily French said considering the circumstances, the Gramercy did the best they could for her and her special day.
“Oh absolutely,” Emily French said. “They went above and beyond and brought in chandeliers and draped the ceilings.”
French said they handled all of the other last-minute adjustments, too. The Gramercy says it has been doing that for their other clients who are also being inconvenienced.
Jennifer Laster and Jacob Milner were planning to get married at the Gramercy on New Year’s Eve. Laster said it’s been shocking that they won’t have the venue they fell in love with but, say Gramercy representatives have been working with them to make it right, and have been working to find them another venue. They did at the Henry Clay next door.
“They are literally so close (that) no plans, travel plans, staying plans none of that had to change,” Laster said. “It was really by an act of God that was happening.”
Laster said the Gramercy also has been working diligently to transition them to a new venue.
Emily and Hunter French spoke to WAVE 3 News while they were on their honeymoon in the Bahamas. In the end, they said the bump on their wedding road didn’t matter.
“We had our friends and family around, everyone that we love,” Hunter French said. “So yeah at the end of the day the place doesn’t matter when you are making plans. Life is what happens. It turned out great.”
The Gramercy said its clients have all been notified and have received a full refund or comparable compensation. The venue is also working with other facilities around town to help out their couples.
For the Gramercy’s full statement, click here.
