Hot rods parade through Louisville for annual toy run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 100 hot rods took to the streets Sunday to gather toys for children in need during this year’s Cruisin’ for a Claus annual Hot Rod Toy Run.
The parade started at noon, taking the classic cars through Iroquois Park, onto Outer Loop and 3rd Street Road, all the way to Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway. A police escort and Santa led the cars all the way to their final destination.
Each one of the drivers brought a toy to donate to Norton Children’s Hospital. Last year, over four thousand dollars were raised during the event.
This was the second year for the Hot Rod Toy Run.
