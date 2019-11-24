KSP confirms two deaths in house fire, explosion in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police has confirmed that two people have died after an explosion and fire in a home in Wolfe County.
According to our news partners at WKYT, the explosion happened on Saturday afternoon at a home off of Highway 15 south of Campton.
Investigators stated that six people were in the home at the time of the explosion. Four people escaped the building, some with burn injuries. The severity of the injuries were not confirmed.
On Sunday morning, two bodies were removed from the scene. The identities have not been released. Troopers state that the four people that escaped from the fire were family members.
Fire officials remain on scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.
