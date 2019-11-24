Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle winners announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Omni Hotel in Downtown Louisville was transformed into a winter wonderland Saturday night for the Norton Children’s Hospital Snow Ball Gala.
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan was the emcee for the black-tie fundraiser.
Winners were also drawn for the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle.
Deborah Kipper won a new home in Norton Commons and Malcom Carrico won a new BMW filled with $10,000.
Raffle tickets were $100 each, benefiting the children’s hospital.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.