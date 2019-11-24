Popular downtown event venue closes doors immediately, leased space not up to city code

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gramercy, a popular wedding and event venue located in Downtown Louisville, has closed its doors effective immediately.
A notice posted on The Gramercy’s website states that the leased space is not up to city code. Previous owners of the 620 Building had told the tenants of The Gramercy that the space was properly permitted when it was not. This was only discovered once the building was rezoned.
The event space needed to be closed until arrangements could be made to make the space code compliant. Changes needed include a large capital investment by the building owner and up to a year to complete all work requested by contractors, the Louisville Metro Office of Permits and Licensing and the fire marshall.
Clients of The Gramercy are being contacted and are receiving full refunds or equal compensation for booked events.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.