School of Rock Louisville celebrates first year anniversary with six mainstage concerts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The School of Rock program in Louisville, giving young musicians a chance to perform on stage at big festivals and venues, is celebrating its first year anniversary with six new mainstage concerts.
On Sunday, the group held one of the concerts at Zanzabar on South Preston Street. The ‘Classic Metal’ show held covers of classic rock hits from the 1980s and 1990s.
In one year, the School of Rock’s performance program has performed 12 different mainstage venues, including Abbey Road on the River and LRS Fest. They have performed at 19 gigs so far, with some of the performers as young as 8-years-old.
“I’m so proud of what these kids have accomplished in just one year,” Melanie Scofield, owner and general manager of the School of Rock said. “At School of Rock, we don’t teach music to put on shows, we put on shows to teach music. Because there is no teacher like the stage."
School of Rock teaches students instruments and music through a performance based approach. Their school, located on Shelbyville Road, features 3,000 square feet of lesson and rehearsal rooms. The staff for the school consists of well-known Louisville musicians with academic music and teaching degrees.
The next performances for the School of Rock will be on December 7th and 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nirvana on Bardstown Road.
For more information on the school, visit their website.
