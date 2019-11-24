St. Stephen’s brings full free health clinic to West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bone density scans, eye exams, body alignment checks and more filled the gym of St. Stephen’s Church Sunday.
St. Stephen's Church and Anthem Medicaid brought dozens of health resources to West Louisville, because there is a gap in our community that needs to be filled.
Men, women and children took a step on a scale, laid back and took a seat for an all-around health check. Russell Davis Jr. said he’s been avoiding getting his blood pressure checked, but when the church’s Family Life Center brought the white coats to St. Stephens he was left with no choice.
"When it’s brought to your doorstep it’s hard not to avoid it,” Davis said.
The center’s consultant Pat Mathison said Anthem reached out to the church to bring screenings to the steps of people who weren’t walking through their doors. An Anthem representative said a majority of the people who living near the Chickasaw, Parkland and California neighborhoods aren’t taking advantage of their insurance benefits. That includes free rides to job interviews or getting free expungements and GEDs.
"We do a disservice when we don’t invest in what we have in west Louisville,” Mathison said.
Vanessa Griffith decided to invest in herself. She said she’s scheduled to have a knee replacement next month. She’s changed her lifestyle because she can’t get surgery if her blood glucose levels don’t pass the test.
"I wanted to see if all my hard work has been paying off and it has,” Griffith said.
After receiving a good word during church she received great news after her free A1C test. She’s clear to take a step towards getting rid of pain.
“Sometimes the spotlight is shined on the negativity that goes on around here,” Mathison said. “Instead of the positivity and there’s a lot of positive that goes one around here.”
The Family Life Center’s goal is to empower people in the community, it understands it needs to be healthy to do that.
“I’m headed in the right direction,” Mathison said. “I need to be healthier I’m older and I don’t want to be on medication the rest of my life.”
Many of the resources at the health clinic such as an HIV screening or dental care can be brought to your home if you are unable to make it to a doctor’s office. The next free health clinic will be in the spring.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.