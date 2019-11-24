UK’s Stoops tells FSU thanks but no thanks; says he’s staying put

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For many weeks, UK head football coach, Mark Stoops has been rumored to be a top candidate to replace recently fired Willie Taggart as the Florida State Seminoles’ next head coach. But Saturday night, following the Wildcats win over UT-Martin, Stoops put an end to the speculation.
"This is where my heart is, this is where I want to be. I want to be at Kentucky, " said the UK coach at his team’s post game press conference. "
According to a report by Noles 247, Stoops met with Florida State officials earlier in the week in Cincinnati. There, Stoops reportedly told FSU he did not want to be considered as a candidate for their opening.
"I felt like I was answering too many questions from recruits and thought it was time to answer those questions directly and be honest with them and this is where I wanted to be " said Stoops.
Kentucky will close out the regular season next Saturday when the Cats will host rival Louisville at Kroger Field.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.