All lanes reopen ahead of schedule on I-65 South over Hill Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a release stating that all lanes of Interstate 65 South over Hill Street are now reopened to traffic.
Traffic crews re-striped the pavements Monday afternoon and the lanes between mile markers 134.2 to 133.7 are now open ahead of schedule.
“Because of an existing master agreement and an available contractor, we were able to expedite the repair process of the bridge,” District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said. “We are pleased to get all lanes of travel open before the Thanksgiving holiday.”
The three lanes of I-65 South on the John F. Kennedy Bridge in Louisville are also on schedule to open back up traffic before the Thanksgiving holiday. The work to repair expansion joints is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, November 27 at 5:00 a.m.
Dates and times for lane openings may be adjusted based on inclement weather or unforeseen delays.
