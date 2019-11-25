Arrest made in 38-year-old cold case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An arrest was made in a 38-year-old cold case.
The victim was raped by a stranger on Jan. 24, 1981, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman officer Matt Sanders.
On Sept. 25, 2019 the Kentucky State Laboratory identified a suspect through a DNA profile that was the result of the DANY Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Grant Program.
Police are going to release more information about this case during a press conference at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.