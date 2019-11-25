Bevin pardons man ‘wrongfully convicted’ for sexually abusing 6-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned a man who spent 20 years behind bars after being convicted of sodomizing and sexually abusing his 6-year-old stepdaughter.
Friday, Bevin ordered the release of Paul Hurt who had been serving a life sentence. In the pardon, Bevin said Hurt was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned.
"In light of all that is known and all that will forever remain unknown, it does not seem possible that justice can be truly served in this instance,” Bevin said in the pardon.
Bevin was acting in response to a letter from retired Jefferson Circuit Judge Stephen Mershon, who sentenced Hurt.
“As the sitting judge, I now believe that Mr. Hurt was not guilty and that he poses no danger to society and particularly, none to children,” Mershon said in the letter from August 2019.
Mershon explained Paul Hurt’s alleged victim, who is now an adult, had recanted, only to change her story back.
“Now it seems almost impossible to tell if her problems were the result of Mr. Hurt's alleged actions,” Mershon said.
A similar letter was sent to former Gov. Steve Beshear, but no pardon was issued.
As late as 2018, courts continued to side with the prosecution, questioning the “shifting accounts” of Hurt’s alleged victim.
“Her shifting accounts as of late do not give the court confidence that her recantation was accurate,” court records revealed. “It is no more likely to be true than false, given her clear feelings of guilt about losing family relations and concerning the lengthy incarceration of someone who has been close to her.”
In a telephone interview with WAVE 3 News, Mershon said Hurt was surprised and was “sobbing uncontrollably” when he was notified.
In his letter to Bevin, Mershon described Hurt as in poor health, recently undergoing heart surgery and suffering amputations of a finger and toes due to diabetes.
Mershon said Hurt would reside with family in Shepherdsville.
