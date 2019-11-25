Cards, Cats and Hoosiers all ranked in AP women’s poll

UofL women's head coach Jeff Walz
By Kent Taylor | November 25, 2019 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL is still #8 in the AP women’s Top 25. UK switched places with NC State, dropping a spot to #14, and Indiana moved up a spot to #17.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Oregon (28) 4-0 748 1

2. Baylor (2) 5-0 722 2

3. Stanford 5-0 676 3

4. UConn 5-0 631 4

5. South Carolina 6-0 624 5

6. Texas A&M 4-0 595 6

7. Oregon St. 5-0 592 7

8. Louisville 5-0 524 8

9. Maryland 5-1 515 9

10. Mississippi St. 5-0 485 10

11. UCLA 4-0 443 11

12. Florida St. 5-0 393 12

12. NC State 5-0 393 14

14. Kentucky 5-0 376 13

15. Michigan St. 5-0 327 15

16. DePaul 4-1 267 19

17. Indiana 4-0 224 18

18. Syracuse 3-1 202 17

19. Miami 4-1 180 16

20. Tennessee 5-0 133 23

21. South Florida 5-1 122 22

22. Gonzaga 3-1 120 23

23. West Virginia 4-0 100 25

24. Arizona 6-0 96 -

25. Arkansas 5-1 61 20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Notre Dame 44, Michigan 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.

