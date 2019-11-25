2 Cards Survive Late Scare, Move to 6-0

Early second half, the play of the night, Darius Perry with the alley oop to Steven Enoch, who was fouled on the play. Enoch finished with 17, but the Cards went cold from there, and the Zips capitalized. Akron point guard, Loren Cristian Jackson is listed as 5′8″, but he came up big down the stretch, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the second half as the Zips cut a 20 point U of L lead down to 78-74 with 24 seconds left, but the Cards iced it at the line.