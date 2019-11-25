2 Cards Survive Late Scare, Move to 6-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The #2 University of Louisville basketball team had blown out every team they had played this season, but that would not be the case on Sunday against Akron.
The Cards started off well, Jordan Nwora scored 15 of his team high 18 points in the first frame. Trinity product, David Johnson played some good minutes. He scored nine points, including his first career three pointer. The Cards led 47-31 at the half.
Early second half, the play of the night, Darius Perry with the alley oop to Steven Enoch, who was fouled on the play. Enoch finished with 17, but the Cards went cold from there, and the Zips capitalized. Akron point guard, Loren Cristian Jackson is listed as 5′8″, but he came up big down the stretch, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the second half as the Zips cut a 20 point U of L lead down to 78-74 with 24 seconds left, but the Cards iced it at the line.
U of L wins a tough one down the stretch, 82-76. After the game, U of L head coach, Chris Mack said this game is another learning experience for his team. “You know, I know a team that talked a lot about finishing we didn’t do a great job of that. It’s very early in the season. You know, I have to recognize there’s a lot of growth for our team to make, and it’s not that I’ve been unaware,” said Mack. The Cards are back in action on November 29th in Nashville taking on Western Kentucky.
