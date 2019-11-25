Community offers thoughts and prayers to beloved West Washington School coach after stroke

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - West Washington School was out on Monday. The parking lot empty, the flags at half-staff, all to honor a man many would be hard-pressed to find a negative word about.
According to a Facebook post from West Washington’s superintendent Keith Nance, classes were cancelled Monday and Tuesday after devastating news that beloved coach Phillip Bowsman was having complications associated with a stroke, was being supported on a ventilator system and was not expected to survive.
Facebook comments rolled in overnight echoing the same sentiment over and over again.
One person called Bowsman the best football coach a guy could ever have, and an awesome role model. Another post calling him a blessing.
Bowsman was the head coach of the West Washington football team for 16 years. He would talk with Rebecca White of WSLM Salem Radio weekly during the season to talk about his team.
“He’s outstanding and very much a huge part of our community, and I always said that his teams were getting a football lesson," said White, "but they’re also getting a life lesson when Phillip Bowsman’s your coach.”
Bowsman was first hired by the school district 20 years ago and spent seven years as an athletic director.
The school system is offering grief counseling for students and staff on Monday and Tuesday in lieu of classes. Food baskets are also being prepared for any family who happens to need them over the holidays.
