Dare to Care remembers the 9 year old who started it all

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care held the 50th memorial vigil for Bobby Ellis, Sunday.
Ellis, 9, died of malnutrition in 1969, shocking the city and sparking a movement.
Because of little Bobby Ellis' death, Dare to Care Food Bank was born and it has now changed the lives of so many across the city.
Dozens gathered for a candlelit walk from Ellis’ former school, Byck Elementary, to the site where his house once stood. It’s not a long walk, but it’s a meaningful one, meant for reflection on the challenge the community laid out 50 years ago.
It was a collective cry, a ‘dare to care’, after Ellis died weighing just 30 pounds.
“His short life and tragic death really changed this community in a positive way,” Brian Riendeau, Executive Director of Dare to Care, said.
Over the past year, Dare to Care has served more than 19 million meals across 13 counties in Indiana and Kentucky.
“What happened to Bobby has never happened again,” Riendeau said. “That’s the good news. The not so good news is, today there are still way too many people with not enough to eat.”
In Dare to Care’s service area, they say there’s almost 180,000 people who don’t have enough food to live a healthy life. That’s one out of seven people struggling with hunger in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
“Some people talk about a food desert, but it’s food apartheid, it’s structural,” Rhoden Streeter with Interfaith Paths to Peace said. “Deserts are natural, but I think we’re waking up.”
“We’re not here to celebrate the end, there’s much work to be done, but this is a confirmation of the continued support of the community and a commitment from the community to end this thing once and for all,” Riendeau said.
Among the crowd there, Governor-elect Andy Beshear who showed his support for the organization and said the state will see an end to childhood hunger in our lifetime.
