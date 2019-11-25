Family, dog safe after Sellersburg house fire

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Just after noon Monday, a large fire broke out at a home in Sellersburg.
“Heavy fire, heavy smoke coming from the structure,” New Chapel Fire Captain Matt Owen said.
In a matter of minutes, the home on Shagbark Trail was up in flames.
“Through the roof, across the structure upon arrival," Owen said.
The fire started around the same time Janet Lee was walking her dog.
“[I] walked through the front yard and kept hearing this noise, and the first thing I just thought of, just because, I said, ‘Oh Lord, that’s a fire’ so I called 911," Lee said.
Minutes later, lights, sirens, and hoses descended on the home.
No one was inside except for the family dog, which crews got out safely.
Lee and her neighbors were reduced to spectators as crews fought fire with water. It took crews an hour to get the flames under control, but it will take the family much longer than that hour to rebuild.
“It looks like we started toward the garage side of the structure, and then the fire carried over through the attic space, through the void space," Owen said.
The home is not a total loss, thanks to a neighbor’s phone call to the then-unknowing family.
“So while we see we did lose the roof of the structure, most of the roof of the structure, the house itself is largely intact with the exception of smoke and water damage," Owen said.
The family did not want to talk on camera but did thank firefighters for their response and their neighbors for helping keep their dog safe.
