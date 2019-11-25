FORECAST: Rounds of rain, wind to impact Thanksgiving travel

ALERT DAY: Wednesday AM - Wind gusts near 50 mph; widespread rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High pressure is in control today, bringing us another nice day. Expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds will move into the area overnight as a southwesterly wind keeps lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday afternoon as a few showers roll into the region. Rain and a few thunderstorms continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
During this time the wind will really begin to crank with gusts over 40mph possible. Temperatures remain steady or slowly rise overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Another system approaches on Thursday, bringing showers for Thanksgiving night. Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.