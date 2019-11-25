FORECAST: Strong winds arrive on busy travel day Wednesday

ALERT DAYS
- TUESDAY NIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Wind gusts near 40 mph, widespread rain.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY: Rain may dampen part of your weekend plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can expect the pleasant weather to continue into the night with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be chilly as they fall back into the lower 40s. The pleasant weather we enjoyed on Monday will soon be a thing of the past.
Clouds will be on the increase with rain and wind chances on the rise. Temperatures top out near 60 degrees. You can expect rain on Tuesday - spotty early and likely late. The cold front will get a bit closer late Tuesday night into early Wednesday with wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible.
Wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible early Wednesday. Strong gusts will continue into the afternoon as temperatures fall.
The second arrives for the weekend with soaking rain and then crashing temperatures by late Sunday into Monday.
