Former face of LMPD sued for discrimination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former public face of Louisville Metro’s Police Department is now at the center of a lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against an openly-gay officer.
The lawsuit, filed late Friday, also claims the officer, John Burgraff, was retaliated against for identifying himself as gay and did not receive a position in the public information office because of a possible future lawsuit.
The allegations date back to December 2017 during a Youth Policing Advisory Committee meeting for teens between the ages of 14-18.
Burgraff, Lt. Phil Russell and other LMPD were among the attendees.
Burgraff alleges that he introduced himself as LMPD’s LGBTQ Community Liaison, a title given to him by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in 2015.
The next day, the lawsuit states, Russell asked Sgt. Corey Robinson to “counsel” Burgraff for introducing himself at the meeting as openly gay.
The lawsuit claims Russell believed Burgraff’s remarks were not appropriate for a youth event. The lawsuit also states that Russell indicated Burgraff was looking at a young male “lustfully” during the meeting.
Robinson took Russell’s request to Lt. Jill Hume and Sgt. Rob Owen. They, according to the lawsuit, told him to disregard Russell’s order as unlawful.
Burgraff then took Russell’s statements to Conrad, who initiated an internal Professional Standard Unit investigation into Russell. The PSU investigation would later be unsubstantiated. The lawsuit claims that Russell was not concerned about the investigation because the chief and then Col. Michael Sullivan would “make sure it went away.”
In the meantime, Burgraff remained under the command of Russell, who Burgraff said had created a hostile work environment.
Russell was eventually moved to command the Training Unit.
In August, 2019, Burgraff applied for a position in Conrad’s Office of Public Information. He was interviewed by Jesse Halladay, Special Advisor to the Chief. The lawsuit claims Halladay thought Burgraff was qualified, but Halladay was “Not going to send him out into the media with a lawsuit hanging over his head.” The lawsuit also claims Halladay told him the department didn’t want it to seem like “we just gave it to you.” The lawsuit goes on to say that Halladay told him it would not be good for him to work directly for Conrad if he had a pending lawsuit.
Burgraff is suing on one count of discrimination based on sexual orientation, one count of retaliation, and one count of a violation of the Whistleblower Act.
Russell and Burgraff continue to work for the department.
LMPD refused to provide a comment for this story, citing the pending litigation.
