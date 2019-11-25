Former face of LMPD sued for discrimination

In August, 2019, Burgraff applied for a position in Conrad’s Office of Public Information. He was interviewed by Jesse Halladay, Special Advisor to the Chief. The lawsuit claims Halladay thought Burgraff was qualified, but Halladay was “Not going to send him out into the media with a lawsuit hanging over his head.” The lawsuit also claims Halladay told him the department didn’t want it to seem like “we just gave it to you.” The lawsuit goes on to say that Halladay told him it would not be good for him to work directly for Conrad if he had a pending lawsuit.