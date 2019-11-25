Gas prices on the rise ahead of holiday travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As motorists begin to hit the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, gas prices are rising back up across the state of Kentucky.
According to AAA, gas prices for the week are around 4 cents higher than the week of November 18, with the average per gallon across the state this week at $2.33.
Gas prices are more expensive than this time last year in 9 of 13 states in the Great Lakes and Central regions of the United States. However, price increases are only in the single digits, with most averaging a dime or more higher. Kentucky’s price increase is only 8 cents higher than last year’s regional average.
The national average of gas price per gallon is $2.59 as of Monday.
Prices are expected to maintain throughout the holiday weekend, with some prices possibly dropping a few cents between Monday and Thursday.
More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel in some capacity this holiday weekend, with most adjusting to the varying prices at their local pump.
For more information on gas prices, including specific averages in your area, visit AAA’s gas prices website.
