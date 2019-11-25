Hagans, Maxey Lead UK Blowout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The combination of Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey combined for 36 points as #9 Kentucky blew out Lamar 81-56.
Hagans had nine assists to go along with 15 points. Maxey led everybody with 21. Big man, Nick Richards had himself a night scoring 10 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks. Kentucky built a 41-21 halftime lead.
Kentucky didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 40-35 in the second frame. Cats win big 81-56. Despite the win, head coach, John Calipari says there’s a lot of work to do. “We’ve got a long ways to go. But we have time now. We play next Friday, the following (Saturday). I’ve got practice days. I can get them in there. We can scrimmage and talk through all the things that we’re trying to do on the run,” said Calipari.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.