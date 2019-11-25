JCPS will expand restorative practices district-wide: “We want to keep kids in schools as much as possible”

“You know as an adult that you’re going to encounter people who are going to make poor choices, and we have to work with those people, correct? So, I say welcome to the world,” McQueen said. “My kids, they may come home with a story. In fact, one of my sons had a kid be very mean to him, I talked to both of them and it ended with (my son saying) ‘you're my friend’ and the kid looked at him and said ‘you're my friend too! Why did we do that?’"