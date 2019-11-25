Justin Timberlake sends message to Louisville woman battling cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Music star Justin Timberlake made one Louisville woman's day.
Quiana Ingram, 34, has been battling cancer for 2 years. She was just released from the hospital and only has days to live, according to people close to her.
When Timberlake heard about Ingram's battle he sent her this message on Instagram.
“I heard about your story from a friend of mine. I just wanted to send you a message. Uh, let you know that I was thinking about you and um send you some love and good vibes. Hopefully this puts a smile on your face,” he said.
The video was posted to Instagram by Ingram. In her post, she said the video left her speechless.
