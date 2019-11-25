Last Mount Rushmore carver dies at 98

(WAVE) - The wife of Don “Nick” Clifford, one of the original team members to carve Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, revealed to CNN that her husband died Saturday.
He was the last member of the team to pass away.
CNN reveals Clifford reportedly worked on Mount Rushmore for two years from 1938 to 1940 and was one of about 400 people to work on the mountain between 1927 and 1941.
He reportedly spent a lot of time at Mount Rushmore during the summer months talking to visitors.
