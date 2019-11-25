Louisville Bats announces commemorative brick program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can soon have your name etched in stone at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Louisville Bats have announced a commemorative brick program to celebrate their 20th anniversary season at the ballpark in downtown Louisville.
Starting in April, the personalized bricks will be laid surrounding the Pee Wee Reese statue located outside the Main Street entrance.
Three brick styles are available for sale and start as low as $145. Orders placed by December 1 will be ready for Christmas gifts.
For more information about how to purchase one of the commemorative bricks and gift certificates, click here or call 1-888-223-0258.
Because quantities are limited, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.