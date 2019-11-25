Report: Woman cut herself, tried to cut officers serving warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested following a dramatic encounter with law-enforcement officers.
Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hull Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood.
When they arrived to serve an escape warrant to Hannah Sullivan, the 39-year-old woman ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside of it, before one of the deputies convinced her to open the door.
Sullivan’s arrest report said that once she opened the bathroom door, she “reached down to grab a sweatshirt and produced a large steak knife.”
That’s when she started cutting her own neck before one of the deputies tried to stop her, the report said.
Sullivan tried to cut both deputies while she “was bleeding profusely.” EMS was called and it was later determined that Sullivan has Hepatitis C.
One of the deputies required testing as a result of being in contact with Sullivan’s blood, the report said.
