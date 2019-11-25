SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

*** ALERT DAY (YELLOW) ISSUED FOR WEDNESDAY*** Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for additional videos and updated hourly forecast when it comes to that setup.
As far as SnowTALK! ...there isn’t much to talk about until the end of the weekend. That is when an upper low will really drive down some cold air and provide from some scattered snow showers. The pattern is going to pull/tug like a rubber band as we enter December. Expect more temperature swings as a result.
The video today will cover the setup for Tuesday/Wednesday (as it stands this morning) along with the trends to close out November and kick off December.
