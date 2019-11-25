West Washington School Corporation cancels Monday and Tuesday classes

West Washington School Corporation cancels Monday and Tuesday classes
The West Washington School Corporation has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 24, 2019 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - The West Washington School Corporation has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post made on the school Facebook page, Superintendent Keith Nance announced football coach Phillip Bowsman was suffering from complications related to a stroke and is not expected to survive.

“I know this is an inconvenience for some but I ask you to please be understanding,” the post reads. “Phillip is a dear friend of many of our staff, family to some and a father figure to many.”

Instead of classes, the school system will be offering counseling services for anyone who needs it on Monday and Tuesday.

This is WW Superintendent Keith Nance. I am informing everyone that WW will be closed tomorrow and Tuesday. Phillip...

Posted by West Washington School Corporation on Sunday, November 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.