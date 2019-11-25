West Washington School Corporation cancels Monday and Tuesday classes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - The West Washington School Corporation has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post made on the school Facebook page, Superintendent Keith Nance announced football coach Phillip Bowsman was suffering from complications related to a stroke and is not expected to survive.
“I know this is an inconvenience for some but I ask you to please be understanding,” the post reads. “Phillip is a dear friend of many of our staff, family to some and a father figure to many.”
Instead of classes, the school system will be offering counseling services for anyone who needs it on Monday and Tuesday.
