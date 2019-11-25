Women suspected of stealing from several yoga studios

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Four women are suspected of stealing items from yoga studios.
On July 14, the women entered Hot Yoga, located at 4414 Shelbyville Road. While they were in the lobby, St. Matthews police said two of the women distracted the desk clerk and the other two went into the locker room and took credit cards. After they took the cards, all four left without attending a class.
Officers said the suspects used the cards at retailers and spent nearly $1,000.
Police said the women are suspected of committing the same crime at several local yoga studios.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call St. Matthews police at (502) 893-9000.
