FORECAST: Strong wind, rain this evening through Wednesday

- Wednesday AM - Wind Gusts 40 to 50 MPH
- TUES NIGHT - WED AM: Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph
- HIGH WIND WATCH: Jackson & Jennings Counties (IN) from 7 AM to 7 PM Wednesday
- WIND ADVISORY: Rest of WAVE Country from 4 AM to 5 PM Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning as our next front rolls closer.
Rain chances will be isolated in the afternoon, but become likely later in the evening. As the front approaches, we’ll see rain chances and wind speeds increase overnight. Wind gusts before sunrise Wednesday range from 40 to 50 MPH. These gusts may impact your plans, especially early in the day.
Expect temperatures to fall from the 60s in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon. Showers end early leaving us much drier winds weaken slightly by the late afternoon and evening as skies become partly cloudy. Wednesday night lows fall into the 30s.
Another system approaches on Thursday, bringing showers for Thanksgiving night.
Rain chances remain through the weekend with more rain on Saturday.
Much colder air moves in on Sunday with scattered snow showers or flurries possible by the evening.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.