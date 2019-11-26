Holiday cards needed for local senior citizens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One-fourth of senior citizens living in care facilities don’t have immediate family or anyone to spend the holidays with. So, Signature HealthCARE is calling on the help of people in the Louisville area to send local seniors holiday cards.
The store-bought or handmade cards will be handed out to seniors least likely to receive a gift this holiday season.
“The holidays can sometimes be difficult for our residents and other seniors who may not have family in the area or are unable to visit with family members,” Joe Stier, president and CEO of Signature HealthCARE, said in a press release. “Together as a community, we can ensure no older adult feels forgotten this holiday season.”
Signature is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and Jefferson County Public Schools to meet its goal of 11,000 cards by mid-December.
“This partnership provides our middle school students the opportunity to spread holiday cheer and experience the joy of giving to others,” said Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of JCPS. “Every day, we are teaching our children about compassion and the importance of being a good citizen. To be able to show their creativity during the holidays makes this all that much more meaningful.”
The cards will be brought to regional Signature HealthCARE facilities, located from Kentucky to Florida. Extra cards will be given to other nursing homes, shelters and hospitals.
If you would like to give a card, they can be mailed or delivered to 12201 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.