Hoosiers improve to 6-0 with 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech

(WAVE) - Indiana improved to 6-0 for the first time in seven years with an 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech (4-2) on Monday night.
Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Devonte Green scored 15 of his 16 in the first half.
“In the first half, or at least the first 16 minutes or so, we were pretty sharp,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “Defensively we’re not anywhere near where we got to get to, and that’s gonna be obviously our challenge as we keep progressing here as we get down the line with our schedule, but you know it’s hard to win. You take them any which way you can get them and you move on.”
The Hoosiers are back in action on Saturday hosting South Dakota State (5-3) at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.