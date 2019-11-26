Jackson sets Monday Night Football record in 45-6 Ravens win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes in his first appearance on Monday Night Football as Baltimore cruised to a 45-6 win at the LA Rams.
Jackson threw three touchdown passes in the half, completing all nine of his passes in the first two quarters.
He finished 15-20 for 169 yards and ran for 95 yards.
Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,500 in his first two NFL seasons. The Ravens improved to 9-2.
“I never had dreams about it, I just come out and play,” Jackson said. “I do my job and everybody do their job, we’re chasing something right now.” He followed that up by saying that they are chasing the Super Bowl.
“He’s a great football player and he makes great plays and you know, the thing that I’m really so impressed with is his decision making,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “The way he handles the offense and runs the offense and the choices he makes in critical situations.”
He also became the first player in NFL history with four passing touchdowns and 50 yards rushing in consecutive games.
The Ravens host San Francisco (10-1) on Sunday.
