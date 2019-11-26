The Kentucky Center announces new name as building repair work completes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly a year and a half after a three-alarm fire damaged the Kentucky Center for the Arts building, repair work on the building has been completed.
The fire back in June 2018 caused extensive damage to the exterior roof and the interior ceiling, as well as water damage to other areas of the building.
On Tuesday, the scaffolding that’s been in the lobby for the past year was finally removed from the building. As fire repairs have been completed, renovations and upgrades to the lobby, including new carpeting and a new box office are in the works.
The venue also received a new name, The Kentucky Center on Main Street. The new umbrella organization, Kentucky Performing Arts, will oversee The Kentucky Center as well as the Brown Theater on Broadway as well as Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
“We have recently referred to our organization as a ‘family of venues’ and this new name and brand better reflect that identity,” Kim Baker, president and CEO of the Kentucky Center said. “With the fire damage and the building repairs now completed, we are excited to start a new chapter in our history with a new name and soon, a new look, along with an exciting schedule of shows and programs this fall and winter.”
The new name was announced to better reflect its expanding presence in the community.
