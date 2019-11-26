LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Parkland in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of South 28th Street and Hale Avenue with reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, who was shot at least four times.
The victim was brought to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Detectives have not named a motive or a suspect.
No other information has been given at this time.
Call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any information on the case.
