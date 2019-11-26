Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free adoptions for adult dogs and cats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone with an interest in adopting a furry friend over the holidays is reminded that all adult dogs and cats 40 pounds or more are free for adoption through Louisville Metro Animal Services.
The Pay it Forward Free Adoptions program is a donation based program funded by the non-profit Friends of Metro Animal Services. The donations make it possible to waive adoption fees for certain animals.
Adoption fees are also waived for certain adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter sixty days or longer. The Long Stay Champions program also provides wellness checks and vaccinations for three years, a three year canine license, leash, harness, collar, large crate, and seven days of free daycare.
Every adopted animal is spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
All adoptions are subject to approval through application process reviews. A $10 licensing fee will also be required for certain animals.
For more information on the programs and animals up for adoption, visit LMAS’ website.
