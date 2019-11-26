Man accused of robbing Charlestown gas station in October arrested by SWAT Team

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Almost two months after allegedly robbing the Sunoco gas station off Market Street in Charlestown, the suspect has been arrested.
Travis Murphy has been arrested Tuesday, charged with level 3 and level 5 armed robbery.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the Southeast Regional SWAT team was called to Murphy’s home on Woolridge Drive Tuesday afternoon to make the arrest after investigators found photos of Murphy holding a gun on social media. The SWAT Team was sent due to the nature and severity of the crime.
Charlestown Middle School officials told the News and Tribune that they were in a ‘shelter in place’ as a precautionary measure due to Murphy’s history of running from police and a previous conviction of armed robbery.
Murphy surrendered without incident according to police, and is currently booked in Clark County Jail.
