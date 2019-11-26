Men in recovery at the Healing Place gifted new shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Men staying at the Healing Place can add a sturdy new pair of shoes to the list of things they are thankful for this holiday.
Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Quill teamed up with the non-profit Our Hearts to Your Soles to give out dozens of pairs of new shoes to men who are battling addiction on Monday.
Each client also received a complimentary foot exam.
Quill says this time of year there are a lot of efforts to help the less fortunate but not many are focused on the feet.
“There are nice people that do clothing drives and coat drives and hat drives,” Quill said. “But the feet are often overlooked, and these guys are out there pounding the pavement, working through the recovery process, looking for jobs, going to meetings. The feet are neglected, and you know when your feet hurt, you do hurt all over.”
The shoes and boots were donated by Red Wing Shoes.
Our Hearts to Your Soles is hosting giveaways in 40 cities nationwide.
