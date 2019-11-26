Preview tours being held for West Louisville YMCA opening in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is holding preview tours to see the facility before it officially opens in December.
The new YMCA, located on 1720 West Broadway, is a state-of-the-art facility created to expand the YMCA’s presence in West Louisville. The Chestnut Street YMCA location has been open since the early 1900s, and the organization has received many requests for an additional expanded and upgraded location in the area.
A $28 million investment from partners including Republic Bank, Norton Healthcare, ProRehab, and Family & Children’s Place funded the new facility, a 77,000 square foot branch that will offer an indoor pool and running track, an outdoor play space, healthy living center and more.
Tours will be held from now until December 13. No reservations are required; guests can walk in and visit at designated tour session times. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Opening day for the new facility is December 14, and applications are being accepted for new members. For more information, visit the YMCA of Greater Louisville’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.