Secret Service says know your money; alarming amount of counterfeit money in our area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For most of us when we get cash, we just put it in our wallets. Have you ever stopped to think if it was real? The Secret Service is seeing an alarming amount of counterfeit money in our area. They want you to know that your cash is legit so you don’t get duped.
The Secret Service in Louisville laid out a table full of counterfeit money for WAVE 3 News.
"What these notes are missing are many of the normal security features that are in US paper currency," U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Richard Ferretti said.
The bills proof that there is a lot of fake money out there.
“Every note you see in front of you was successfully passed in the Louisville and southern Indiana,” Feretti said. “It’s for motion picture purposes only, not legal tender. The intended original purpose was prop money.”
Ferretti says some notes even have some sort of Chinese writing on them. The counterfeit money can even show Ben Franklin with different expressions. In some bills, he’s smiling with a raised eyebrow.
“When they go to the banks, that’s where the notes are typically detected,” Ferretti said. “The notes are turned over to law enforcement and then Secret Service.”
Ferretti says they want people to know to check their cash.
“It’s Black Friday coming up and Small Business Saturday coming up, there is going to be a lot of these notes passed,” Ferretti said. “We want the consumers here in the Louisville area to be aware of this and take a glance at their money so they don’t become victims.”
Ferretti says the counterfeit money is being purchased online and is shipped in from other countries. Some of the bills are homemade. A lot of it gets passed through by people not realizing they have it, getting used at restaurants and big box retailers.
There are several things to look out for.
“Under the UV light, one of the characteristics of genuine currency is polyester thread that will glow fluorescent pink,” Ferretti said.
Also look for color shifting ink.
"It should turn copper to green," Ferretti said.
Also feel the texture of the bill. Ferretti says there are other ways to check if a bill is genuine, you just have to look.
"Take one second to look at your note and all the characters on them," Ferretti said. "You have to be able to know your money to detect something like that."
Under federal law, the use or attempted use of counterfeit currency is illegal if the person has the intent to defraud the recipient. Perpetrators can face serious prison time.
For more information on how to spot counterfeit money, visit the Secret Service’s website.
