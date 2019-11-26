SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Once again, the short-term is ruling our weather headlines over anything wintry.
SETUP:
The wind will ramp up tonight through Wednesday. It will be a fairly constant wind with gusts near 30 mp. However, there will be surges of gusts of 45-60 mph possible. This will be especially true in any heavier bands of rain/thunderstorms.
As far as those rain bands, the first one is possible from 2am-4am.
The next one will be possible 5am-7am.
This is for late tonight/early Wednesday.
Again, we’ll watch those two time periods especially for any wind gusts can could actually approach severe levels.
Once the rain ends around 7am, another surge of strong wind will be possible, especially north into Indiana. Gusts during this time could get close to 50 mph at times.
