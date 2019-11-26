Student fires gun inside UofL apartment, woman affected complains: ‘I no longer feel safe on this campus’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student has been removed from campus and is facing disciplinary action after firing a gun inside a University of Louisville campus apartment over the weekend.
According to a letter from Executive Vice President and University Provost Beth Boehm, a student fired off a gun inside a dorm of the Cardinal Towne student apartment complex. The bullet went through the ceiling and into the closet of another apartment.
No one was injured.
“I didn’t realize what it was at first, and then came the banging on my door," the student whose apartment was shot into said.
She and her roommate, who did not want to be identified, claimed their neighbor lied about what the sound was.
“He said, ‘I’m the tenant below you,’ and he said, ‘I had a bike explosion or a tire explosion,’” she explained. “It immediately freaked me out. Immediately.”
Tuesday morning, UofL’s dean, Michael Mardis, discussed the incident publicly, calling it an accidental discharge by the student, who claimed to have been cleaning his gun when a round went off.
The university took the student’s gun and kicked him out of his campus housing, as UofL’s weapons policy states firearms “are prohibited on any property owned, leased, operated, or controlled by the university."
“They are not allowed in the building, so that’s a violation of our code of student conduct and we will be addressing that accordingly," Mardis said.
The two young women whose apartment was shot into said university officials told them the student had several guns in his apartment.
“We also got to the meeting Monday and learned there were multiple weapons. They confiscated six guns from his apartment," one of the women said.
The student is facing disciplinary action based on his conduct, but no criminal charges have been filed.
Boehm said in the statement that a RAVE alert, the university’s emergency messaging system, was not issued due to ULPD and campus housing quickly engaging the situation and being no further threat to students.
The UofL student body was notified of what happened through a university-wide email, which stated in part, “safety is truly our top priority.”
The two with a bullet hole in their closet say they aren’t so sure.
“It’s terrifying to me, especially because not only did somebody bring multiple guns on campus. We were not told. The residents of Card Towne were not told of this incident, and I no longer feel safe on this campus, and that upsets me.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.