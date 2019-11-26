Student fires gun inside UofL campus apartment, no one injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student has been removed from campus and is facing disciplinary action after firing a gun in a University of Louisville campus apartment over the weekend.
According to a letter from Executive Vice President and University Provost Beth Boehm, a student fired off a gun inside a dorm of the Cardinal Towne student apartment complex. The bullet went through the ceiling and into the closet of the another apartment. No one was injured.
UofL’s weapons policy states firearms “are prohibited on any property owned, leased, operated, or controlled by the university”.
The student will be facing disciplinary action based on the conduct.
Boehm said in the statement that a RAVE alert, the university’s emergency messaging system, was not issued due to ULPD and campus housing quickly engaging the situation and being no further threat to students.
This story will be updated.
