TARC getting new buses after receiving $17 million grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to a sizable federal grant, the Transit Authority of River City will be upgrading some of their older buses.
According to a press release from TARC, a $17 million grant has been given from the Federal Transit Administration to upgrade buses that are reaching the end of their service lives.
The new buses will be used for smoother, safer rides for the public. The grant also allows for the purchase of more fuel-efficient transportation.
TARC hopes to replace 40 of their buses that are beyond their service lives. This would bring the percentage of buses needing replacement in the fleet down from 31 percent to 13 percent.
